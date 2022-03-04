Colder Air Continues With Milder Temperatures Expected Sunday

There's one more cold night ahead as high pressure moves to our east overnight Friday.

It'll remain mostly clear most of the night, with temperatures dropping off quickly across the interior and in the valleys, but a few clouds will move in late, slowing the temperature drop as winds turn more out of the south.

Lows dip into the teens across interior southern New England, low 20s across the metro areas, single digits to mid-teens north.

Return southwest flow around high pressure to our east will start to tap into much warmer air across the deep south during the day Saturday. Clouds will also be on the increase during the day, dimming out the sun during the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 40s south and 30s north.

A couple of rain and snow showers are possible south during the first portion of Saturday night as a warm front lifts through the region. To the north, cold air in place will jam things up a bit, so we'll likely see a period of snow changing to sleet and rain overnight Saturday as milder air flows into the area. A coating to an inch or so is possible, but we're not expecting much more than that.

Very mild air flows into the region Sunday, along with gusty southerly winds. We'll also continue to see the risk for showers around much of the day, especially during the midday hours. Highs reach the low 60s south and 50s north.

The forecast gets a bit tricky going forward, as cold air in southern Canada spills back into northern New England Sunday night into Monday — just in time, as another system treks through the region during the day Monday.

As of now, it looks like we'll be seeing precipitation start off as snow in far northern areas, with rain changing to snow into central portions of New England by late Monday. The southern area is looking to remain mainly rain.

We'll continue to monitor and fine-tune that portion of the forecast as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned! Have a great night and weekend!