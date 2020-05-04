Colder Air Moves in, Chance of Showers Later in Week

A cold front came by last night pushing our first 80-degree weather of 2020 out to the south and east.

Now colder air is working in, mostly up in the sky, generating instability cumulus and spotty showers, maybe even a rainbow or two.

Temperatures are near 70 degrees south, cooler north, with a fresh breeze from the northwest. It will be clearing overnight with lows in the 40s south, 30s north. Snow showers may develop in the northernmost mountains.

Another disturbance will race through our New England sky Tuesday, but the air will simply be too dry for any showers to develop, so a blend of sun and increasing clouds are expected with high temperatures about 10 degrees cooler – closer to 60 degrees.

Not only will the air be dry enough to preclude showers Tuesday, but likely Wednesday, as well.

Nonetheless, with a busy jet stream wind nearby, it won't be long before the chance of showers rises again by Wednesday night into Thursday, as a larger change prepares to unfold in the atmosphere.

Cold air near the North Pole is set to dislodge over the next couple of days, and that cold air will migrate south across Hudson Bay in Canada at midweek, arriving in the northeast Friday into Saturday.

Exactly how the arrival of this chilly air plays out is still to be determined, that is, some rain showers are likely, but snow showers are a strong possibility, too, especially in northern New England. We'll watch to see just how organized these become.

What we are sure of, however, is the air that arrives for the start of the weekend is much colder than normal, likely to hold daily high temperatures in the 40s north and lower 50s south, but more importantly, setting the stage for frost, particularly by Saturday night, deep into southern New England, including the suburbs of Boston, Providence and Hartford.

Mother's Day has been in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast for the last several days and continues to look fair and cool coming off that Saturday night frost, with temperatures likely to moderate slowly heading into the start of next week.