Colder Days Ahead Before Weekend Warmup

We stay brisk and breezy Monday evening as the sky clears out. Overnight lows drop to the 20s and 30s across the northeast. More cold temperatures move in as we head toward midweek.

Tuesday, we still will see some seasonable temperatures in the low 50s south, and in the 40s to the 30s north. Then, a cold front will move through, bringing in a chance for a few sprinkles or flurries in the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, upslope mountain snow showers continue to add up to a few more inches of snow for northern areas through Tuesday evening.

After the cold front moves out, our temperatures only reach the 20s to 30s on Wednesday! There will be a true winter-like feel to the day, but at least we will be sunny.

This cold snap doesn't last very long. We will see temperatures modify Thursday to the 40s, then back to the 50s for Friday into the weekend.

Our pattern remains pretty quiet overall through the 10-day outlook. Our next chance for rain many not be until Monday of next week. So this weekend is looking dry and seasonable with highs in the 50s.

One thing to watch out for is the coastal flood threat the next couple of afternoons. We have already had minor water inundation along coastal roads due to the king tides this week and the new moon. Luckily, we don't have any big storms to create any larger problems, but typical flood-prone areas will have a couple more high tide cycles with flooding along the New England coast.

Hurricane Iota is a powerful Category 5 storm and is expected to make landfall in northeastern Nicaragua Monday night. Catastrophic wind, rain and surge is forecast for the same areas devastated by Eta. A storm surge of 15-20 feet will hit coastal towns again and will undo any recovery and construction efforts from Eta.

Mudslides and landslides will again sweep through the communities across the region from rainfall of 10-20 inches, up to 30 inches in Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras. El Salvador to Panama will see 4-8 inches of rain.

This storm is forecast to head inland across Central America over the next few days and will become a tropical storm again inland in a couple days. Another disturbance east of this hurricane has a chance to develop in the next five days, so we will watch that closely.