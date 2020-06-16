Comfortable, Clear Tuesday Evening Ahead of Sunny Wednesday

Tuesday morning started off cool with low temperatures in the 40s for many under clear skies and a calm wind with dry air.

While dry air cools easily under clear and calm conditions at night, it also warms quickly during the day with sunshine… and we’ll have plenty of sun with nary a cloud in the sky Tuesday. Of course, the ample sunshine will deliver an extreme UV index, so New Englanders are encouraged to remember sunscreen to avoid sunburns through the end of the week.

The date of Boston's average first 90-degree day has come and gone.

If you're wondering, the average date is June 8. We are still waiting in places like Boston, Worcester and Providence.

Confidence is increasing that we will likely log our first 90-degree day between this Thursday and Monday of next week. This is called a rex block pattern.

We have high pressure across New England on top of a low-pressure system in the mid-Atlantic. Places from southern New Jersey through the Carolinas will stay unseasonably cool with clouds and rain.

The national hurricane center is looking at that area of low pressure off the Carolina coast, but even if it doesn't get a name, rainfall amounts may exceed a half foot. We need rain, but it doesn't appear we will get any anytime soon.

Thunderstorms are always the wildcard and as the air mass turns a little bit more humid by the weekend we may see thunderstorms produce downpours.

As we've been saying, rain accompanied by thunderstorms typically runs off and the ground doesn't have a chance to absorb a lot of it.

Next week, looks a little bit more promising for widespread thunderstorms as the airmass becomes increasingly humid. Temperatures next week won't be quite as hot, but it will be warm and muggy.