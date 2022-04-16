Cool and Cloudy With Chance of Rain on Easter

This weekend will be unsettled a bit with a cold front heading into New England for late afternoon and evening. A light wintry mix is possible in the highest terrain, while farther south scattered showers are likely by evening.

Widespread rain arrives in Boston for late evening, but between noon and 4pm, a stray shower is possible too. The first half of the day is dry a pleasant. Highs reach the 60s so prior to the rain it will be a nice spring afternoon. Since we have some showers around tonight, those early morning Easter egg hunts may be soggy. We dry off in the afternoon with highs in the 50s and a northwest breeze. A cool pool of air aloft may trigger some puffy clouds and spot showers some showers could turn into thunderstorms with lightning and small hail.

These showers are from daytime heating so overnight the rain chance diminishes rapidly after sunset.

Marathon Monday is going to be great this year too! Temps in the 40s for the runners in Hopkinton, and in the 50s by the afternoon as runners cross the finish line in Boston. Showers hold off until late overnight as another system heads in for Tuesday.

This system is a coastal low pressure system that may bring some gusty winds and heavy rain across southern New England. Colder air in higher terrain may bring some light snow for some! Then we dry off and temperatures stay in the 50s for most of next week.