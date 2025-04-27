Cool and rainy Sunday before sunshine and warmth returns

An upper level low and ripple in the atmosphere extending across New York state will swing in another round of showers today as well as more clouds.

The wind increases today between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. with northwest gusts 40-50 mph. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible with daytime heating and a cool pool of air aloft across Maine. Everyone experiences a lot of clouds around, sprinkles, and a gusty northwest wind. Highs stay in the 40s to 50s across New England on this Sunday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

By Monday we see sunshine and highs in the 70s. We stay cooler at the coast as a late day sea breeze keeps us cooler. This as an area of high pressure moves in by late day.

How warm will it be on Monday?

A more southwest wind helps to get everyone to the mid and upper 70s by Tuesday. The exception will be along south facing coastline communities where we stay cooler. A weak cold front brings in a couple showers through Tuesday night.

We dry off Wednesday with temps in the 60s to 70s. Thursday is also dry with highs in the 60s for May 1. Another low pressure system is set to move through Friday into early Saturday, brining scattered rain and cooling temps for the following week.