Cool and Windy Start to the Work Week, Showers to Follow

Monday's temperatures remain below average. Along with ample clouds, highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s along eastern New England to low 60s west and northwest. With Ian’s low pressure south, our winds will remain active through Tuesday. This will allow for gale warnings to remain active through tomorrow with seas building up to 12 feet in some areas. Coastal advisories stretch over the eastern seaboard from North Carolina up to Connecticut and Long Island. Minor coastal flooding remains possible there through Tuesday as well.

With the tropical moisture south, clouds keep coming and the potential for showers it will come again over the region Tuesday and Wednesday. These showers may spread as far north as New Hampshire, Vermont and central Maine. Light to moderate rain may linger through Wednesday evening and sail out by Thursday.

Thursday will be the pick of the week by many. Our afternoon will feature highs in the 70s along mostly sunny skies. No rain for Thursday, either. In the long range forecast we’ll see unsettled weather for western and northwestern New England Friday as a cold front rushes in and dumps temperatures into the 50s. Lows will drop to the 30s and northern New England may see highs remaining in the 40s in the cooler spots. A drier pattern by then as well, tracking mostly sunny skies on Sunday. The following weeks seems to start recuperating back to the 60s.