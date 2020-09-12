Weather forecast

Cool, Dry Air Settles into New England

Heat won’t be making a comeback this weekend

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cool air became established across New England yesterday. This morning’s temps are a testament to that. While we were close to a frost across the North Country, we settled for 40s in southern New England.

Heat won’t be making a comeback this weekend. This cool high will keep the winds onshore at the coast, then turn them south/southeast on Sunday, both coming from cool directions. While today is super-bright and clear, tomorrow sees the clouds come back into the picture. It’s not enough to call it a cloud day, but the sun will struggle at times. No matter, we’re keeping the showers sequestered to western New England. And that’s later in the day.

Sadly, there’s very little in the way of shower activity for the next 7-10 days. Three high pressure systems will come through: one today, another Tuesday, and another one late next week. They’ll stave off the rain, keep the tropical systems away and provide some pretty chilly starts on select mornings.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Health Officials Brace for Dual Threats of Flu Season, COVID-19 Pandemic

New England Patriots 12 hours ago

The Patriots Are Not Going to Win Super Bowl LV, and That's OK!

Enjoy the weekend.

This article tagged under:

Weather forecastweather new england
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us