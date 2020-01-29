Cool, Dry Pattern Continues

We start off with colder air this morning...

But it’s drier air, as high pressure in southeastern Canada is pushing in a breeze from the north today, gusting past 20 mph with a high temperature in the 20s north and 30s south.

Overnight tonight, with a clear sky we should have radiational cooling, with temperatures getting down to near 0° far north, to the teens and 20s south. Likely this is the coldest 24-hour period for this rather quiet weather week.

We remain chilly and dry tomorrow with a high temperature in the 20s and 30s once again, with less of a breeze. A weak warm front moves to our north Friday with temperatures recovering back to 40° after a cold night.

Then all eyes are to our south.

Low pressure will be moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and taking a turn toward the middle Atlantic states. At the same time, another low pressure system in the northern stream will be transiting the Great Lakes region.

If these two weather systems stay separate, we may miss a storm this weekend. We are still in low confidence mode on how it’s going to evolve. But we do expect at least a few showers of rain or snow as each system goes by Saturday and Sunday. We should know better by later today and tomorrow whether the two will merge and form a bigger storm that could have a high impact this weekend.

Today is the day we're going to make those decisions in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.