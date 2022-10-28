forecast

Cool Start to Friday; Sunshine Returns

We return to the humid and muggy weather on Monday

By Tevin Wooten

Sunshine returns, but warmth does not. Cool is a relative term — Friday will have high temperatures closer to seasonable averages.

The morning starts with highs in the lower 40s and while still sunny, highs are in the mid-50s. Saturday is similar with wind chills in the 30s Saturday morning. With highs in the upper 50s and near 60, Halloween weekend celebrations are a treat.

Halloween day itself shifts, as an area of low pressure draws in. We return to the humid and muggy weather on Monday.

A complex of showers moves through Monday evening through Tuesday morning. November begins in a similar fashion as October ends, with warmer air. Much of the first of the month will feature temperatures in the 60s.

