Cool Weather Ahead of Potential Weekend Heat Wave

Parts of New England will likely see a heat wave Saturday into Sunday

By Chris Gloninger

Another almost fall-like day coming up for today. Temperatures will reach the low 70s at the coast, but will make a push up to 80° inland. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds.

Friday, a cold front will be moving into the area. Showers and thunderstorms are possible has high temperatures reach the low 80s once again.

Even though it is a cold front moving in, it will be much warmer behind the front. Temperatures will reach the high 80s and low 90s as early as Saturday. For parts of New England, this will likely be a heat wave. Humidity levels begin to increase by Sunday. Both weekend days will be mainly dry.

Next week stays warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms persisting.

