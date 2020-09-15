Cool Tuesday Evening With Western Wildfire Smoke in Sky

We will have another interesting sunset Tuesday with the wildfire smoke in the sky.

The intense and numerous fires across the western U.S. have produced tons of smoke. So much smoke that the jet stream has picked it up and moved it across most of the country, including in New England.

Air quality is OK today but as the wind picks up the next couple of days, this could mix down some of the small smoke particles. We will monitor the air quality for the next few days.

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s far north, 40s and 50s everywhere else. Highs tomorrow will reach the 70s thanks to a gusty southwest wind.

The warmth continues into Thursday with highs again in the 70s to near 80. Both days will have smoky skies thanks to the western U.S. wildfires, but the smoke should move away for the weekend as our jet stream shifts farther south.

The dry weather continues to be a big issue in wildfire risk. Almost no rain is forecast for the next 10 days and the brush and leaves continue to dry out.

A spot shower is possible Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through. But that front actually sweeps away heavy rain from Sally's leftovers, now a hurricane on the Gulf coast.

Rainfall of 10-20 inches with isolated spots receiving 30 inches is in the forecast across southern Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle through midweek. The storm is a very slow mover as it makes landfall sometime tonight into tomorrow morning and it won't really move away until Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be cool, dry and sunny with highs around 60 degrees. Next week brings in similar weather. We stay cool and dry as highs will remain in the 60s to low 70s.