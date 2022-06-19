Cool with Periods of Showers on this Father's Day

Showers dampen this Father’s Day, at least for the first half for eastern Massachusetts.

While we see showers at times, western Massachusetts will enjoy ample sunshine. The day won’t be a washout but keep that umbrella handy. These gray conditions are due to an upper level low that continues to meander and reorganize near our coast. This, unfortunately, allows the constant cloudiness and the periods of showers. Today, these showers won't only be showing up in eastern Massachusetts. They'll also give a visit to central parts of the state and into Rhode Island.

As the day progresses, we’ll continue to see periods of showers through early afternoon. Late in the day we’ll see them intermittent and spotty. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side, in the mid to lower 60s with breezy conditions of 20-25 mph.

Overnight into Monday, we’re looking forward to dry and clearing skies with temperatures on the warm side in the mid to upper 70s. Coastal communities typically expect cooler temps. This will be the case to start, but temperatures will moderate in the second part of the week.

Tuesday will be another quiet day with a chance for showers ahead of a warm front. In the second part of the week, temperatures will head into the mid 80s with the potential for showers.

To the north, cloudy and cool conditions continue through the weekend with passing showers. Wind chills in the higher terrain will fall below freezing…with snow showers likely across higher terrain, above 4,000 feet.

Mother Nature sure is making this Father’s Day interesting. Keep in mind, it’s not the place, or the weather that matters. It’s the company!

Happy Father’s Day!