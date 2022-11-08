Cooler Air Makes a Comeback Tuesday

While you may want to vote it out, the cool air has returned. Its two-day visit is short-lived, however, as the milder winds from the south bring back the 60s at the tail end of the week.

We’ll only manage to make the low 50s Tuesday, and perhaps sneak into the mid-50s (away from the coast) Wednesday. Overnight temps will fall to frost-worthy levels in the suburbs each morning. Sun continues to dominate throughout the remainder of the week.

Some clouds will sneak in throughout Friday as a strong storm system sweeps in from the west. This storm will steer the remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole in our direction. It remains to be seen if Nicole remain intact or becomes absorbed into the storm system. Either way, expect winds to increase and fierce downpours to hit into Friday night and early Saturday. Things will go downhill quickly Friday night, and improve rapidly Saturday in this quick-hitting weather event. Our concerns revolve around localized flooding and any wind damage from the gusty south winds. As it stands now, the strongest wind seems to be through Saturday morning.

Lots of moving parts (literally) to this storm. Updates will come often here and on-air.