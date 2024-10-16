Cooler air over New England, but a temperature rebound is ahead

New England is currently in the coolest airmass so far this season, but there is a warmup coming by the weekend.

Sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday, though it will be windy and cooler than usual for mid-October. Normal highs are in the low 60s, and temperatures will be in the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning will be chilly with lows in the 30s. Frost is possible away from the coast.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A low-pressure system in the Atlantic will be churning up the water by the end of the week. There’s a chance of an isolated shower early Friday on Cape Cod and Nantucket, along with gusty northeast winds. Minor coastal flooding is possible later in the week due to high tides and strong winds.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Boston's temperatures will rebound by the weekend to the upper 60s and low 70s, ushering in a gorgeous stretch of warm fall weather. Highs stay in the 70s for much of next week with sunshine.