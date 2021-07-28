Cooler, Cleaner Wednesday, Showers Continue Thursday

The front that generated last evening’s strong to severe thunderstorms has stalled over southern New England. Most of us are now in cleaner and cooler air.

Connecticut is the exception, which remains rather smoky with a few showers or thunderstorms possible today.

We’re starting off rather chilly and damp for this time of year, but the showers should diminish from north to south. And the front is much weaker now, at least for the short term. The temperature today is only near 70° in Boston to near 80° in Hartford Connecticut, generally in the 70s.

Wind is from the northeast in northern and eastern New England, but still from the west in western New England, at light speed for the most part.

The front is going to start moving back at us from the south and west tomorrow with the return of the showery weather, especially in western New England during the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will start off in the 50s and 60s, making it up to the 70s to near 80°.

Most of the rain holds off till late in the day. It could be quite wet in spots tomorrow night, before new dry air comes back again on Friday.

Once again it will be cooler and cleaner air, with a good amount of sunshine and just a few instability showers, high temperatures generally in the 70s.

High pressure in southeastern Canada should give us quite comfortable air here Friday night and Saturday. It will almost feel a little bit chilly for this time of year with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning, and highs in the 60s and 70s with a good amount of sunshine and not too much wind.

Sunday starts off cool and crisp, but clouds will be increasing the chance of showers in western New England in the afternoon, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

It’s the same thing happening over and over. Another front comes out of Canada Sunday night with showers ending early on Monday, followed by new refreshing cool air. Next week looks fairly chilly for the first week in August, but quite pleasant, as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.