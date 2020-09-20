Cooler Temperatures up to Low 60's for New England Sunday

After a frosty start for some, with the help of some sunshine, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We are expecting multiple rounds of minor coastal flooding. Because of rising sea level and climate change and astronomically high tides there could be some minor inundation during high tides through Tuesday. What could make matters worse is Teddy which will be to our east Monday into Tuesday. Increased wave heights with high tides will lead to significant beach erosion.

Temperatures will be warming back up into the 70s once we get past Tuesday. A gorgeous stretch of weather will be in place through the weekend and beyond.

The downside to the sunshine is that the drought will worsen. Last week many locations in Southern New England were added to the severe drought category. The drought is expecting to expand in the next week to 10 days.