forecast

Cooler Temps Thursday, Wind to Increase Overnight

We’ll be noticeably cooler for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs falling short of 40

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a beautiful day yesterday, temperatures won’t be as warm today. The wind chill will keep feels-like temperatures at about 30 at the warmest time of the day with actual highs around 40 degrees.

The wind picks up tonight, keeping feels-like temps in the single digits. The wind chill factor will carry into Friday. We’ll be noticeably cooler for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs falling short of 40.

The weekend is looking quiet. Most of New England will miss out of measurable precipitation through Sunday, maybe Monday.

Next week, shower chances will increase, but so will our temperatures. A stretch of 60 degree warmth is looking likely. This will be the first prolonged stretch of Spring-like weather.

Local

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Mass. Education Commissioner Seeks Emergency Authority Over Learning Models

Boston Marathon 6 hours ago

Fewer Runners at Boston Marathon Would Mean Fewer Fundraising Opportunities

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us