Could We Break Records During This Heat Wave? We Have a Ways to Go

We know it’s hot, but how hot is it!? Record heat? Not in the northeast. But a record-long stretch of 90-degree temps could fall in some places. And some overnight warm, low temperature records may fall as well.

Friday Boston officially hit day four of a heat wave. A heat wave is defined in New England as three days in a row, or more, of 90 degrees or higher. We have one or two heat waves every summer, but the duration of this one has prompted our team to look into the length of time.

The top spot for Boston is nine days with an ending date of July 11, 1912.

We had eight days in 2002, 1994, 1944, and 1872.

Our seven-day 90-degree streaks in Boston occurred in 2013, 1988, 1983, and in 1901.

We may get into the top 10 longest streaks with today marking four days, and possibly reaching 90+ through Monday, making it seven days.

And no daily record highs have fallen with this hot stretch so far since those are pretty high. Today’s record is 103 set in 2011.

The hottest temp ever for Boston is 104 set on July 4, 1911.

Sunday’s record for Boston is 98 from 1933, and Monday’s is 96 from 1882. Sunday we could get close to that daily record high with a forecast high of 97.

In Worcester, the record stretch is eight days, which has happened three times - in 1944, 1912, and 1901. The hot stretch has technically ended with Worcester not reaching 90 on Thursday (89).

In Hartford the record stretch is 10 days - seen in 2016 and in 1995. So far we are at day four.

In Providence the record is seven days - seen in 2006, 2002, 1944, and 1944. So far we are at day four.