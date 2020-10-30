first snowfall

Crews Clearing Roads from Season's First Snowfall

NBC10's Weather Warrior is on the move, reporting on the road conditions during the season's first snowfall

By Nia Hamm

The roads are sick Friday morning after cold overnight temperatures, rain and snow.  

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is deploying crews on the road throughout the morning as needed. Pavement temperatures will drop later in the morning.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

NBC10's Weather Warrior is on the move, reporting on the conditions on the road. The snow is expected to accumulate somewhere between one to two inches in Boston, two to three inches in the Metro-West area and perhaps even more in Worcester County.

The state's transportation department urges people to clear off cars before driving and leave enough space between cars on the road.

Officials are warning folks to watch out for bridge decks and exit ramps, which can be especially slippery in the snow. Black ice is also possible when the temperatures drop later.

More Coverage on the First Snowfall of the Season

forecast 2 hours ago

Snow Coating Friday Before a Chilly Halloween

New England Weather forecast 20 hours ago

Hour-by-Hour Timeline of New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall of the Season

This article tagged under:

first snowfallWeathersnowweather warriorroad conditions
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us