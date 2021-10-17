Crisp Autumn Weather Heading into Week

You noticed it! We have new, cool and dry air rushing in. We won’t judge if you go taste some pumpkin spice latte or have a cup of warm soup.

These temperatures deserve the fall vibes. Our dew points are now in the 40s and our highs will remain in the mid 60s. We’ll have a mostly sunny afternoon although a few sprinkles or light showers may pop up, specially in the northern states. Breezy conditions early afternoon, winding down a bit as we get closer to the evening hours and rising again Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Other than that, we’ll be getting ready to watch temperatures drop even more. Sunday night we’ll be watching our lows fall into the low 40s for some spots and if the wind blows at more than 15 mph, we’ll likely have a chill index in the upper 30s in inland spots.

In our New England waters we’ll be watching 6-foot seas due to the active wind speeds but these are expected to slowly calm down by Monday into Tuesday.

Our first half of the week is a dream; our highs will remain in the 60s and we’ll enjoy minimum rain chances.

A roller coaster begins when we watch temperatures rise into the upper 60s Wednesday-Thursday and see them drop again into the upper 50s by next weekend.

Rain chances will also start to linger in by the end of the week again, but it seems decent after a stretch of lovely and quiet weather behind