Crisp mornings bring fall feel to the air

The fresh, new airmass came in last night with the passage of the front (and downpours in spots). We’re treated to a days-long spell of dry weather and a bit of a fallish feel in the mornings. Gone are the 80s, the hazy skies, the smoke, and the humidity.

Highs today may still manage to warm near 80 far away from the coast, but a steady (if not gusty) north/northeast wind right at the water’s edge will keep temps in the mid-70s this afternoon. Later tonight, under starry skies, we’ll fall to the 40s (!) in some suburbs, 50s for most. Another equally cool start on Thursday.

Tropical Atlantic is very active with many newly - and formerly - named storms. We’re not too worked up by all the activity, however. The reason? There’s lots of shear (increasing wind at different levels of the atmosphere) across the Atlantic. This will steer storms all over the place, but prevent them from strengthening for the time being. A weak tropical storm/depression may spread intense rain across much of South Texas in the days ahead. Unfortunately, this rain is too much too quickly for an area stricken with severe drought.