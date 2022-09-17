Crisp Mornings Signal Fall Return

It’s a chilly start out there for many of us with an undeniable feel of fall in the air.

With crisp, dry air in place, our temperatures will actually rebound quite nicely (and quickly) to either side of 70 by later on today. Outdoor plans are good to go today; aside from an evening shower in the far North ountry, we’ll be dry. Tomorrow will be a totally different feel. A southwest wind will boost our temperatures into the 80s for most of the southern half of New England, and it’ll be humid too – a brief return to summer.

A slow-moving cold front sinking south out of Canada will enter Northern New England Sunday morning, not only keeping temperatures cooler for the northern half of our six-state region but also introducing showers from morning onward there. Farther south, I think we’ll sneak in a mostly dry day, until the late afternoon and evening when a few showers may sneak into northern MA and southern NH.

Sunday night through Tuesday should see that slow-moving cold front nearly stall close to or over New England, keeping showers in the forecast.

That front should finally ship out of here by later Tuesday, allowing for dry weather to return Wednesday before another brief warm up Thursday. 80s again for the first day of fall? Ofcourse, we live in New England. Speaking of fall, it officially starts on Thursday evening with the Autumnal Equinox at 9:03PM. Our warmup is short-lived as a cold front is likely to push through the region Thursday from northwest to southeast, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms along its path, a few of which could be strong in southern New England.

Behind the front, cool air moves back in for the first full day of fall and sticks around through next weekend. Meanwhile in the tropical, we’ll be watching Fiona closely as it continues to impact Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this weekend then curve northward.

Right now we see no strong indications of a path to New England, but that said, as with any tropical system off the East Coast, we’ll be keeping close tabs.