Crisp Start Friday Before Weekend Warm Up

Summer-like warmth continues with into the weekend. Friday morning starts relatively cool and crisp in the upper 50s for areas with elevation, low 60s across the coast. The day is hot and sunny. High temperatures across the region approach 90, with a few interior locations surpassing that.

With gusty winds and low dewpoints in the 40s, the day is mostly dry, which will bring about another day of fire weather concerns. The dry and hot stretch carries into the weekend. Saturday is another near 90 degree day. Sunday is warm too, but humidity increases across the south coast for the Cape and Islands. It isn’t until Monday where we see the moisture lead to a chance of showers and an isolated storm.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the long term outlook, New England has a good chance to see warmth and dry weather for the month of September. This doesn’t bode well for what’s been a significantly dry year across Southern New England. For the first time since 2016, 40% of Massachusetts is in extreme drought. 99% of Rhode Island is in extreme drought.