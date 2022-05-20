Dangerous Heat and Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Weekend

Our humidity is on the rise and the change in the air is beginning to feel more like summer as we anticipate near record-highs this weekend.

Potentially dangerous heat on Saturday

Heat indexes in the mid 90s to 100 degrees will pose a risk to those outdoors doing strenuous work. Children, seniors, pregnant women, and our pets must get extra attention these upcoming days. Constant hydration and breaks will be necessary. The City of Boston has declared a heat emergency and is opening cooling centers.

While today is a transition day, we’ll see some disturbance filling in tonight bringing the chance of downpours in southern New England advancing quickly. With a mostly sunny sky, we’re feeling the punch of humidity and summer temperatures as we step outside Saturday and Sunday.

Severe storms possible Sunday

There's a slight chance of showers for northern New England on Saturday, but a cold front approaches on Sunday and this will increase the potential for strong thunderstorms along northern New England. With a push in the cold air mass into a warm and humid atmosphere, our instability will grow; hot air will be forced up and we’ll see increasing clouds growing dense and full of energy. This might bring out the potential of heavy rain, strong localized wind gusts and lightning. Hail won’t be ruled out in strong storms as well.

Next week brings another cold down to near seasonable temperatures. Our highs will range from the mid to upper 60s along some 70s. Rain chances will return by the end of next week; all of that is reflected in our exclusive 10-day forecast.