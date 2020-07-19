Day 2 of Heatwave as Temps Reach Into the 90s

Boston hit 91 degrees on Saturday, so today will be day two of the heatwave and it will likely be the hottest of the stretch.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s all the way to the coast and the heat index will likely reach 100 degrees in many communities. A heat advisory is in effect until Monday at 8 p.m. from the South Shore of Massachusetts to the Champlain Valley.

Monday won’t be as hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s, but it will be more humid. So, under a tropical air mass heat indices will reach 103 degrees.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will accompany a cold front Monday evening with the primary threat being heavy rain and lightning, mostly for areas south and east of Boston. With that said, most areas will stay rain-free.

Lower humidity will move in behind the cold front Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 80s, but dew points will be on the rise once again Wednesday evening and Thursday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We clear out Friday, with summer like temperatures on our 10-day forecast into next weekend.