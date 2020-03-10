Despite Southern NE Warmth, Cold Front Creeps Into Northern Maine

The record warmth of yesterday, lingers this morning with a pleasant start to the day for most of New England.

Temperatures are already in the 40s and 50s in parts of southern New England, but there is a front in northern Maine. Believe it or not it’s actually snowing in parts of Aroostook County where the temperature is only in the 20s.

That front will stay north and most of New England will be dry through about lunchtime. A more organized low pressure system tracks over Montreal late today with a front coming in from the west.

Showers with that front arrive in Vermont early this afternoon and gradually spreads east and south tonight. But it’s a much weaker system as it gets to eastern New England. High temperatures ahead of the front once again in the 60s to near 70 degrees in parts of southern New England where the sun is out for a while today. Wind from the southwest should become gusty, greater than 35 miles per hour in southeastern New England by late day.

Parts of western New England may get a quarter of an inch of rain this evening, to less than a tenth east. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine returns tomorrow for the breeze from the west, temperatures in the 50s south and 40s north.

A warm front approaches Thursday with clouds and a few mixed rain or snow showers, any snow would be in the higher elevations. With wind from the east and mostly cloudy skies, it’s a more chilly day Thursday with a high near 50 degrees.

A stronger low pressure system will move in with Friday with some higher elevation snow, and widespread showers if not a steady rain. Temperatures warm back up into the 50s south and 40s north.

That system will push out for the weekend leaving brighter and drier air and a cooling trend. Sadly the coronavirus warranted cancellation of the Boston's St. Patrick’s Day parade, there are many other parades scheduled, the weather looks OK. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

