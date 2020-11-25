Downpours and Storms Head Into New England for Thanksgiving

Most of New England is dry through dinner time. A warm front has warmed southernmost New England into the 50s and temperatures should hold steady or even rise overnight.

The exception is far northern Maine where we have a winter weather advisory through 10 p.m. for 2-4 inches of snow. Northern Maine may also be icy early tomorrow morning before the warmer air advances all the way to the Canadian Border for a mild and wet Thanksgiving.

An area of low pressure heads into New England tomorrow, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. We have a First Alert issued for Thursday due to the downpours and storms. Showers pick up a bit as the morning goes on, with heavy rain by afternoon and thunderstorms along the south coast.

Some areas could see 1-2 inches of rain through the day as this system moves through. Highs will be really warm in the mid to upper 50s so even northern New England will have rain. The showers head out after sunset and we dry off.

Friday will be milder across southern New England with some places around 60 while northern New England stays in the 50s to 40s.

Saturday remains dry with highs in the upper 50s. A weak front moves through overnight bringing a couple showers south and snow showers in the mountains.

We dry off Sunday with full sunshine and colder temperatures in the 40s.

Next week a potent low-pressure system will bring in rain and wind as it passes to our northwest. On the backside, the mountains could see a thump of snow. The timeframe is roughly Monday to Tuesday, but some precipitation could linger into Wednesday as well.

Temperatures cool to the 40s the end of the 10-day forecast.

