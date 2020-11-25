Downpours, Thunderstorms in Thanksgiving Forecast

Clouds and seasonable temperatures rule the day. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s south, to the 30s north as a boundary continues to lift northward.

Snow showers continue in the mountains all day, bringing 2-4" for higher elevations through tonight.

An area of low pressure heads into New England tomorrow, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. We have a First Alert issued for Thursday due to the downpours and storms.

Showers pick up a bit as the morning goes on, with heavy rain by afternoon and thunderstorms along the south coast. Some areas could see 1-2" of rain through the day as this system moves through.

Highs will be really warm, in the mid to upper 50s, so even northern New England will have rain. The showers head out after sunset and we dry off.

Friday will be milder across southern New England with some places around 60, while northern New England stays in the 50s to 40s.

Saturday remains dry with highs in the upper 50s. A weak front moves through overnight, bringing a couple showers south and snow showers in the mountains. We dry off Sunday with full sunshine and colder temperatures in the 40s.

Next week a potent low pressure system will bring in rain and wind as it passes to our northwest. On the backside, the mountains could see a thump of snow. The timeframe is roughly Monday to Tuesday, but some precipitation could linger into Wednesday as well.

Temperatures cool to the 40s the end of the 10-day forecast.