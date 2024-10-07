Dreary day in New England as we track an intensifying Hurricane Milton to our south

We're watching showers and storms in New England today as Hurricane Milton intensifies in the tropics, on course to hit Florida by midweek.

It's overcast with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the mid-afternoon as a cold front slides off the coast of New England. Expect intervals of sunshine to break out later this afternoon from west to east, but we still can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm through this evening as the atmosphere remains a bit unstable. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

It's followed by a mostly clear and cool night ahead thanks to high pressure building in from the west. There may be another shot at seeing the northern lights again tonight, so keep an eye to the sky!

Lows will be in the upper 40s low 50s around the City of Boston, 40s in the suburbs, and 30s showing up well inland and across central and northern New England. Some patchy frost is possible.

Sunshine and quieter conditions return tomorrow and last right through the end of the work week. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 60s but cooling off a bit Wednesday through Friday. Nighttime lows will be on the cool side, mostly in the 40s with 30s across the interior of southern New England into central and northern areas. This is where we will likely see frost advisories being issued Wednesday and Thursday nights.

We are also tracking Hurricane Milton which became a major hurricane this morning with maximum sustained winds packing 150mph and gusts up to 155! The storm is forecasted to graze the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Tuesday before tracking through the Gulf of Mexico and making landfall along Florida’s west coast sometime during the afternoon on Wednesday. Unfortunately life-threatening storm surges are expected along with extreme wind, and flooding rains along Milton’s path.