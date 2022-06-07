rain

The Ongoing Drought in New England, By the Numbers

We may not know for a week if the coming rain has helped lift parts of the region out of moderate drought

By Pamela Gardner

A map showing what parts of New England are in either abnormally dry conditions or a moderate drought as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Moderate drought stretches from northeastern Connecticut through most of Rhode Island and parts of southeastern and eastern Massachusetts.
NECN

Drought conditions have expanded across the Northeast in the last week, and we have had a large rain deficit this month in some parts in eastern and southern New England. 

This has lead to abnormally dry conditions and moderate drought in some areas. 

A map showing what parts of New England are in either abnormally dry conditions or a moderate drought as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Moderate drought stretches from northeastern Connecticut through most of Rhode Island and parts of southeastern and eastern Massachusetts.
NECN
A map showing what parts of New England are in either abnormally dry conditions or a moderate drought as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Here's how much rain cities across New England have gotten since the beginning of the year, and how that compares to average.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • BOSTON: 13.71 inches, which is 4.75 inches below average. 
  • WORCESTER: 18.25 inches, 1.22 inches below average.
  • PORTLAND, MAINE: 16.26 inches, 3.82 inches below average.
  • HARTFORD: 17.70 inches, 1.09 inches below average.
  • PROVIDENCE: 17.91 inches, 2.89 inches below average.
  • BURLINGTON, VERMONT: 13.65 inches, 0.14 inches below average.

We have 1-2 inches of rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning and also Thursday afternoon as two waves of rain move through. 

This will likely help the dryness, but the drought monitor data stops on Tuesdays.  While the map is released on Thursdays, this means this week’s rainfall won’t be taken into account in the updated map. 

So it's potentially next week’s drought map that will show an improvement — with even more rain for this weekend. 

In the meantime, keep watering the plants and vegetable garden!

More Weather News

forecast 6 hours ago

Perfect Weather Before Heavy Rain, Winds Hit New England for 2 AM Commutes

allergies Jun 6

Think This Pollen Season Is Lasting Forever? It's Not Just You — Here's the Science

This article tagged under:

rainBOSTONNew EnglandWorcesterdrought
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Life in Lockdown Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us