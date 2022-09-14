forecast

Dry Air Filters in, Sunny Skies Ahead

You can look forward to cool starts to the day on both Friday and Saturday mornings

By Tevin Wooten

While showers continue to fizzle dry air, breezy conditions take hold for Wednesday. Gusts across the region will range between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

This will usher in drier air from the west. With sunshine, highs reach into the upper 70s, low 80s for the day. The biggest change felt behind our front arrives on Thursday as humidity drops.

The muggy air across New England early in the week was brought on by dewpoints in the upper 60s. This changes by Thursday and Friday, as dewpoints drop into the 30s. This will allow for cool starts to the day on both Friday and Saturday mornings.

With high pressure overhead, clear skies persist for the duration of the week. Another disturbance enters the region next week, though a lot remains to be seen with forecast confidence and timing. As it stands, a few showers are possible, but not a guarantee, on Monday and Tuesday.

