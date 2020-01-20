Dry and Quiet Stretch Ahead of Potential Weekend Storm

We keep the cold temperatures around through mid-week with a large high-pressure system across the Midwest. Tonight our lows again fall to the teens, near-zero across the north country, with windchills in the single digits and below zero north, though the wind won't be quite as strong.

Highs for Tuesday will once again stay in the 20s with full sunshine.

Temperatures finally begin to reach near-normal numbers for mid-January on Wednesday as we reach the mid-30s.

Thursday into Friday our highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with increasing clouds but still no precipitation.

We are tracking a storm system that heads in just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 30s both days, but depending on where the low-pressure system tracks, we may have a coastal low that develops Saturday into Sunday. The timing and track are still uncertain, but we know there will be some form of precipitation.

It's likely that northern New England will see the snow, while southern New England gets more of a mix, possibly rain. The following week looks to bring us more seasonable highs in the 30s and dry weather through the 10th day of our 10-day forecast.