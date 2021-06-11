Dry, Cool Friday Followed By Showers that Stick Around for Some of Saturday

High pressure remains in control today across New England. A weak disturbance passing through the area will result in increasing clouds throughout the day but, not expecting much in the way of precipitation.

High temperatures today will be a few degrees lower than yesterday, and below-normal for what is typical for early/mid-June, low 70s south and mid to upper 60s across the North Country.

Overnight, scattered showers develop, remaining light in intensity. The greatest risk for showers will be across the interior. Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 40s to low 50s, with the exception of north and central Maine, where temperatures plummet into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday features remaining rain showers moving offshore by the morning, followed by increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Highs again rise into the upper 60s to low 70s. An area of low pressure will approach New England from the Great Lakes on Sunday.

Expecting mostly sunny skies with the threat of shower developing later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will crest into the upper 70s to low 80s across the region, cooler in the 50s and 60s in the White Mountains.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, the low pressure that brought showers on Sunday will drag a cold front through on Monday. Not expecting a wash-out but, showers and thunderstorms are likely by the afternoon, highs reach into the mid 70s.

On Tuesday, a second cold front will approach New England from the Great Lakes, bringing a renewed threat of showers to the region. It will feel more like September by the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.