Dry, Cooler, Still Windy Sunday

After a wet, windy and mild start to the weekend, we’ll close it out with a sunny, breezy, and cool day.

As a matter of fact, the rest of the upcoming week is looking relatively quiet with temperatures mostly above average.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This morning we’ll see a few leftover clouds, but sunshine will be on the increase and we’ll see plenty of it this afternoon. In the temperature department, highs reach the low to mid 40s in southern New England, upper 30s north, which is about where we should be this time of year. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel a bit colder, but still not too bad of a day out there to get some holiday shopping done or go for a Sunday drive.

Chilly tonight with a cloudless sky. With winds diminishing a bit and a long December night, we’ll see temps dropping into the 20s and low 30s south, 20s across northern areas.

High pressure moves over the mid-Atlantic Monday and turns our winds to the southwest again. This will allow for temperatures to reach the low 50s across much of southern New England, 40s north. It’ll be breezy with a few high, thin clouds around. Overall, it’s looking like a decent day. Highs reach the low 50s south, 40s north.

By the middle of the week, another warm front will push through New England, this may kick off a couple rain showers, perhaps some mixed precipitation in northern areas Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Once again, mild air will surge back into the region resulting in temperatures soaring back into the 60s again during the day Thursday.

If you’re looking for winter, you’re going to have to wait until next week, which is when we’re expecting another pattern shift which will likely bring us back down to reality.