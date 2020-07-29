Dry Heat, Less Humidity Wednesday

We have a much needed break in the tropical humidity across New England, except across Cape Cod, the south coast and the islands as the frontal boundary has stalled just offshore.

That front produced numerous storms across southern New England and heavy rainfall yesterday evening. Southeastern Massachusetts and along the south coast will be where the clouds, showers and isolated storms continue this morning and through the afternoon.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Elsewhere, today will be dry and mostly sunny with slightly cooler temps. Highs will be in the 80s north, and in the low 90s in metro areas and in the Connecticut River Valley. The heat wave is forecast to continue across many communities with highs in Boston, Hartford, and Providence expected to be around 90. A few storms may develop across the mountains this afternoon, but will dissipate through sunset.

A stalled system will bring in enough unsettled weather to keep a chance for showers across northern New England through Friday. There is a very low impact, but we wouldn't be surprised if a storm develops too.

Southern and central New England will continue to see off and on humidity this week. Lower levels today, then higher again Thursday prior to another front approaching. Scattered storms are possible once again in the afternoon. Friday we turn refreshing again as the humidity lowers and temps fall to the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend looks to stay pretty dry as high pressure builds in. Humidity should stay reasonable both days and highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

Next week a low pressure system will track across northwestern New England Monday and Tuesday, bringing in increased humidity and temps again in the 80s, but possibly in the 70s if the storm tracks farther east and brings us a more onshore wind. Stay tuned.