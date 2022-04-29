Dry Weekend, High Brush Fire Risk

Another day of sun, breezy conditions and dry weather is on tap Friday, yielding a second day of wildfire risk.

High temperatures will rise into the 50s to near 60 degrees south, 40s across central new England and upper 30s across the higher elevations of New Hampshire and northern Maine.

Dry and breezy conditions yield brush fire potential across southern New England. The leading cause of wildfires in New England is discarded cigarettes and brush burning. Expecting a mostly sunny day with some clouds perhaps moving through the area as an upper-level disturbance passes overhead during the afternoon. Rain and snow continues across Maine.

Overnight, winds ease a bit with clearing skies. Scattered clouds may pass by and even an isolated shower, given proximity to upper-level low situated east of the region. Some frost may develop, depending on if lows can get down into the mid 30s or below. It may be a good idea to bring any sensitive plants indoors or cover them while they’re outside.

Tomorrow features continued sunny skies and windy conditions across the region. Temperatures are about 3 to 5 degrees warmer than today in the mid to upper 50s south, mid 40s to mid 50s north. Sea breezes are expected to develop at the coasts. Clouds and perhaps a shower can be expected across eastern areas as our coastal storm near Nova Scotia continues to spin clouds and perhaps a sprinkle back towards New England.

Sunday features moderating temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Expecting sunnier skies than Saturday. Looking ahead to next week, Monday looks a bit unsettled with a low pressure system across the Great Lakes and the potential for the development of a coastal low south. Expecting partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers around. Highs will rise to either side of 60 degrees south, mid 50s to the north.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a frontal boundary nearby and an area of low pressure moving from the Great Lakes will bring an increased threat of rain across New England. The Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Angels for the first half of the week. Not expecting precipitation to be heavy enough to produce a rain-out, though the Tuesday and Wednesday night games will likely have some light rain. Highs rise into the low 60s Tuesday, mid 60s by Wednesday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.