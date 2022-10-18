Early Look: Halloween Week Looks to Spook With Above Average Warmth

October started out cool as a ghoul, but looks to finish warmer than normal as we push into the Halloween week.

Boston started with cooler weather through Oct. 5, then a warmup that started on Oct. 7. While there will be a few days slightly below average between now and the end of the week, on the whole, most of the month has been slightly above average.

With signals pointing to a ridge building across the U.S. for October 25 through 31, the pattern would support warmer than normal temperatures for the final week of the month. That’s not to say that every day is above average, but the week will likely be above the norm. And while not completely dry, signs point to near normal rainfall. If you tally October 25– 31, "normal" would be slightly less than an inch of rain.

The norm, for Halloween day itself holds a high temperature is 51 degrees. Boston’s hottest Halloween Day was in 1946 at 81 degrees! That was enough to frighten most witches and warlocks to breaking out their box fans. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the snowiest Halloween Day was 1913 with only a trace amount of snow. In 2020 Halloween had snow on the ground from a 4”+ snow on Halloween Eve. Below is the archived surface map from that day, from the Weather Prediction Center. A surface low just off the coast cranked out an early season October snow.

Other Spooky Stats for Halloween Day:

Coldest Halloween Day –28 degrees in 2020

Wettest Halloween Day – 2.54” rain in 1939

Average Temperature for Halloween Day —High: 51 degrees, Low: 43 degrees