Early Spring Pattern Continues to Hold Strong

After a chilly start, we have recovered nicely with highs in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky Sunday. It’s pretty much copy and paste from yesterday though it will be milder inland.

A sea breeze will develop this afternoon along the immediate coast. The impact of a sea breeze in March is pretty noticeable, as it will knock temperatures from highs in the 50s or lower 60s into the 40s by the end of the day, and occasionally reaching as far inland as 20 to 30 miles by late day.

Skies will remain clear tonight and with a light breeze, strong radiational cooling will take place with lows in the 20s north, to 30s south. Monday will be another gorgeous day with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees, especially inland.

It's important to note that the UV index will be moderate today through Tuesday, so you’ll need to apply sunscreen if spending time outdoors. The stretch of nice weather will last until Wednesday, when clouds increase, and a sprinkle is possible late in the day with a better chance for rain Friday.

Thursday will feature a blend of clouds and sun with temperatures rising into the 60s and a few spots may hit 70. A cold front will pass Friday and highs next weekend will be in the 50s. We will be watching things closely the last week in March as some models are hinting at the possibility of colder air with even a slight chance of snow for New England, so stay tuned.