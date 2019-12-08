Early-Week Storm May Bring Flooding, Snowfall After Chilly Sunday

After starting off with temperatures near zero this morning, temperatures will climb into the 30s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll be in the 30s for tailgating at Gillette, with a kick-off temperature near freezing. Temperatures will actually hold steady and then climb during, and just after, the game.

That warm up will continue into tomorrow as clouds increase. A few spotty showers during the morning will turn into steadier and heavier batches of afternoon rain.

With highs in the 50s to near 60 creating lots of snow melt, expect lots of big puddles on area roads.

More showers move through on Tuesday with highs again near 60. The rain won’t be quite as widespread as what we see Monday. Expect 1-2” of rain in most spots.

A quick rush of cold will flip things over to snow for a time on Wednesday, potentially coinciding with the morning commute. That will taper off during the day as we gradually clear, leaving us with a chilly and quiet end to the week.

Right now we expect another storm for next weekend, but right now that is looking more wet than white as well.