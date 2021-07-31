Enjoy Clear Skies on Saturday

What are you waiting for? Get out there and enjoy the day!

Temperatures will continue to be fantastic today with mostly clear skies, a few passing clouds and low dew points that will just make it perfect for any outdoor activities.

Who doesn't love picnics on a dry sunny day? Well, whatever it is you are up to, I'm sure you'll enjoy being out and about with highs reaching mid to high 70s and dry air all across.

It's looking pretty nice for tomorrow, we are waking up with mostly sunny skies in southern New England, staying dry MOST of the day, although it will turn cloudy and active in New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of Maine with scattered to widespread showers after 4pm.

Downpours during the overnight hours are making their way over Massachusetts and Cape Cod. A few lingering showers will remain Monday morning in the Boston area but we should head on to a mostly dry afternoon.

We plan to stay mostly dry Monday and Tuesday while rain chances come back again by midweek with the passage of another system making things somewhat unstable. Take a look at our NBC10 Boston's Exclusive 10-day forecast for more.

Make sure to make the best out of today, we haven't had many dry weekends like this one.