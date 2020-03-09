Enjoy Monday’s High Temperatures Before a Cold Front Drags Rain Showers

Incredible weather is shaping up for New England’s return to work and school coming off our return to daylight saving time, so the combination of daylight into the evening with incredibly comfortable air after work and school will draw both kids and adults to area playgrounds, parks and streets.

Monday high temperatures will reach the 60s for the vast majority of New England with warmer spots, including Boston and surrounding suburbs, reaching or just barely exceeding 70 degrees Monday afternoon and still hanging in the 60s into the evening.

In a twist of classic New England weather, a sharp front – or divider of air – will be found over northern Maine, keeping enough cold air in place for the crown of Maine in northern Aroostook County to see periodic snow both Monday morning and again Monday evening with three to five inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere, Monday night temperatures won’t drop below the 40s for most, allowing temperatures to rise well into the 60s Tuesday, even under a sky of increasing and thickening clouds ahead of an approaching cold front.

The cold front moving from west to east crosses New England Tuesday evening and night, dragging rain showers with it and leaving cooler and dry air behind for Wednesday, with sunshine and high temperatures still above normal in the 50s.

Even cooler air is anticipated Thursday with clouds increasing ahead of an approaching strong upper level atmospheric disturbance that will bring showers Thursday night through Friday, then another shot of relatively cool and dry air for the weekend, though the relative nature of that cooling means we still will probably be near or above normal for daytime high temperatures this weekend.

This bodes well for the big St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston on Sunday, set to be broadcast on NECN, and although our First Alert Weather Team expects an increased chance of showers heading into the first half of next week including Saint Patrick’s Day, itself, temperatures should continue to run warmer than normal in our exclusive 10-day forecast.