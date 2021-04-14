Enjoy the Dry Weather and Mild Temps, New England, ‘Cause Change Is Coming

It's been one last afternoon of dry weather and mild temperatures before changes arrive Thursday.

The roadblock in our weather pattern is not being very progressive, so that’s why it has taken so long for the rain to move into New England. Clouds will increase over western New England tonight with lows in the 40s while northern Maine sleeps under a mainly clear sky, which will allow temperatures into the 30s with some areas waking up to frost.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There is an area of low pressure spinning to our west generating some wintry weather and it will come to New England Thursday. Rain showers will develop in western New England overnight and it will be a wet day west of the Connecticut River.

Weather systems are moving so slowly, it will still be a nice day in Maine, with only increasing clouds in New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts. Temperatures will be much cooler, with the clouds and precipitation, around 50 degrees for the most part. But in Maine, highs are set to reach 60 degrees.

A second area of low pressure centered in New York is going to stall and we are going to see a new storm center forming south of Long Island Thursday night; it will move to Cape Cod and stall there Friday. Much colder air will be moving in, with rain changing to snow in the higher elevations of western, central and northern New England.

Friday is a wet day for most, with temperatures only around 40 degrees. In the mountains, we may see over 12 inches of snow, which will result in power outages due to the weight of the wet snow on the blossoming trees. To the north of the low pressure system, wind will be from the northeast gusting past 40 mph.

Rainfall amounts in excess of 1 inch should be widespread -- this is a long-duration event and it will be raining for close to 36 hours in many spots.

The storm system is only going to slowly ease out over the weekend, leaving us with many clouds and light wintry mix Saturday morning, with maybe some sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures in the 40s.

Several storms are all lined up across the country. There is one major winter storm in Wyoming right now, and that will break into pieces and come our way next week.

It looks like we are getting into a much-needed wet pattern and looks like finally our April showers will quench the thirst for May flowers. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10 day forecast for the latest updates.