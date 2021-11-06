Enjoy the Last 5:30 P.M. Sunset of 2021, and the Last Day in the 50s This Weekend

It was another cold start -- we had frost Saturday morning -- but, thanks to the clear skies, our highs have been climbing up to make it to the low 50s this afternoon.

We’ll continue enjoying clear skies and calm wind, which will be great for any outdoor activities under the sun to keep us a bit warmer.

Thanks to the high pressure system that’s in control, we’ll keep having a quiet day, fair weather, calm wind and a rain-free weekend. While we may develop chances of some fog late tonight through Sunday morning, our temperatures will be dropping to the upper 30s in Cape Cod again -- and that’s the warmest spots, meaning that the rest of us will continue with frosty temperatures that will make it as low as the 20s again in some spots.

Boston will stay near the 30 degrees, while in the northern valleys of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, we’ll see temperatures drop near the low 20s.

With Americans about to set their clocks back this weekend, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is calling for daylight saving time to be permanent in the U.S., meaning no more time changes and later sunsets.

Take a good look at Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. sunset. It's the last one in 2021 as Daylight Saving Time is ending early Sunday morning, and tomorrow night it will drop to 4:29 p.m. In other words, enjoy the daylight that is lasting longer now -- our sunrise Sunday will be at 6:25 a.m. instead of the 7:24 a.m. we had today.

Either way, make the best of this weekend! We’ll stay dry and remain dry through midweek, when a nice stretch of fair weather and mild temperatures kicks in.

Our highs Monday will make it to the upper 50s and some spots will even get to the low 60s in the south. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest, in the low 60s each afternoon and by Thursday, Veteran’s Day, our highs will drop to the mid 50s.

Isolated showers will also be making their way into New England as we get to the end of the week and showers will continue into next weekend.

While our tides are astronomically high, we’ll be watching the risk of minor coastal flooding that is expected to diminish as we start our new week.

Enjoy the clear skies while they last.