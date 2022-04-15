Enjoy the Sunny, 60 Degree Friday Before a Cold Front Moves in

What a fabulous day! Perfect timing for wrapping up the week and hosting the Red Sox Home Opener at Fenway Park.

When comparing the weather conditions in the previous four years, we've dealt with some cold temperatures that dropped to the 40s in 2018-2019, a warm July game near 80s in 2020 and some frosty temperatures in 2021 with lows that reached the 30s, highs in the 50s.

After sharing this interesting information, our sunny 60s today are fantastic. Whether you're watching the game at the stadium, from home or enjoying outdoor activities- you'll be noticing the rise in our wind speeds.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Our wind gusts tonight will reach close to 50 mph in some areas, near 40 mph generally, with lows in the 40s. More clouds fill in tomorrow but our highs will still reach the low to mid 60s in areas of the south.

A cold front, however, will bring showers early in northern New England with these showers moving south through the late afternoon. We'll see the potential for some heavier downpours and the chance of storms also popping up late Saturday.

We'll keep the breezy conditions through Sunday with a drop in temperatures to the 50s. So Easter Sunday will feature a cool start, lows in the 40s, and an overall cool afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Due to a cold pool of air aloft, our instability will grow through the afternoon and we might be watching for some stronger storms popping up and enhancing the potential for some isolated areas of small hail.

While a ridge will set up for us on Monday, our skies will clear up just in time for our Boston Marathon. We'll have a cool start with highs in the 50s. Our temperatures will cool down that night and with another system moving in on Monday night, we'll watch increasing chances of wintry precipitation into the Berkshires and in our northern mountains.

Much of next week will bring us temperatures that will make an effort to near the 60s. Stay tuned on NBC10 Boston & NECN for all the updates.