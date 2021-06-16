Enjoy This Gorgeous Stretch of Summer Weather — While It Lasts…

After an active day of weather Tuesday, including several severe thunderstorm warnings, we got the payoff Wednesday!

This beautiful stretch of weather will be with us the next few days, so hopefully you can get outside and enjoy it. Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, along with low humidity. Highs both days will be 75 to 80 degrees for most of us.

It will be a little cool overnight, with lows dropping back into the 40s to low 50s – about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. I do anticipate an increase in cloud cover from west to east on Friday during the afternoon and evening respectively.

It’ll be a little warmer Friday too, with highs in the low 80s.

Our next chance of wet weather will be on Saturday with the arrival of a cold front. Right now, it looks like the afternoon and evening will feature scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. But like we saw Tuesday, one town could get slammed and the next town over could be dry. Don’t cancel outdoor plans -- rather, have a backup plan to get inside should you need to Saturday afternoon and evening.

The front clears the coast in time for Father’s Day, which is great news for any Dad’s Day fun you have planned.

Summer officially begins on Sunday at 11:32 p.m. with the summer solstice, meaning our first full official day of summer is Monday! It looks like Tuesday of next week will feature the highest chance of showers and storms, with highs either side of 80 for much of next week.