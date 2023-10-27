Enjoy this weekend's warm weather because it won't last

The weather forecast for the upcoming days will be somewhat of a roller coaster ride, taking us from late summer warmth to the possibility of the first snowfall of the season in the north country.

A high-pressure ridge is currently in control, maintaining the dry weather with near-record high temperatures both Friday and Saturday. However, as we move into the second half of the weekend, we’ll undergo a significant cool-down that is accompanied by showers on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

By Wednesday, a cold front will usher in, dropping temperatures even more.

At the moment though, southern New England is on the northern edge of a high pressure system, ensuring another day of near-record warmth along with dry conditions. Although there's some short wave energy passing through the region, limited moisture will allow us to remain predominantly dry with occasional cloudiness.

Temperatures are set to rise around 80 degrees, a significant departure from the late October average of 58 degrees. Dew points will rise slightly, Friday night into Saturday keeping overnight lows in the upper 50s to 60 in areas like Boston and Worcester.

Saturday continues the unseasonable warmth with highs that should reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, potentially marking the third consecutive day of 80+ degree temperatures for some locations in late October.

Our pattern shifts early Sunday as our high pressure to the south weakens and a potent cold front approaches from southern Canada. This transition will have a noticeable impact on temperatures, with highs dropping to or below normal, reaching the 50s to near 60°F on the coastal plain.

As the front approaches, expect some rain, with around a chance of a half-inch of rain over a 24-hour period, meanwhile locally heavier rain may add up to near an inch in spots. Showers are expected to persist into the first half of Monday as the cold front moves south.

A significant cool down will take place, far in the north country we'll see the potential for snow confined along the Canadian border to northeastern Vermont, New Hampshire and northern Maine.

There is also the potential for snow in the higher elevations of southern New England on Wednesday in areas like the Worcester hills and the Berkshires.

The exact track of a coastal low will be crucial in determining the place and quantity of such snow.