Enjoying the Cold? It's Sticking Around for Days. Here's How Long.

Tonight will be even colder as temperatures fall to the single digits and teens, below zero for many north and in higher terrain.

A northwest breeze increases around sundown and will push in more cold air and keep wind chills below zero in many places through Friday morning. Wind chill advisories are up across the North Country with wind chills as low as -30 there.

The wind relaxes by Friday afternoon as highs stay in the teens and 20s.

Friday and Saturday we have clouds dominating the sky and highs in the 20s. In fact, plenty of cold air stays locked in across the northeast until at least midweek next week.

Sunday is when we have our next storm possibility.

The storm is now looking to track more south, but on the northern edge we will see some snow showers and a wintry mix developing. A few inches of accumulation will be possible Sunday morning, tapering in the afternoon.

Snow showers continue into Monday as a wave passes to our north, but some areas will miss out.

Tuesday is when a significant storm is forecast to move through. This one may be loaded with not only snow or rain, but sleet and freezing rain, too. Plowable snow looks like a possibility with this storm system.

But as we are several days away, stay tuned to updates in our 10 Day forecast.