Even with plenty of sunshine, it will be a chilly Monday

Chilly air will pour in Monday. We'll start with wind chills in the 20s and finish with wind chills near freezing. Dress for those numbers, not the high temperature of 42 this afternoon (not like that's warm, either).

Blue sky mode all day thanks to the dry air moving in and plenty of high pressure.

Speaking of, this bubble of high pressure will ensure we go down into the teens and low 20s Monday night. Boston should even get into the act of the mid/upper 20s as skies remain clear — with a sliver of evening moonlight — and winds will be nearly calm.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We'll struggle to even make 40 Tuesday as the feeble sun tries to whittle away at the cold. This sets the stage for some wintry mix as the next storm system races east Tuesday night.

Precipitation is expected to break out around 9-10 p.m. in western New England, then spread east. We'll be cold enough for some accumulating snow in the higher elevations of central Massachusetts and southwestern New Hampshire.

Amounts seem on the order of 1-3 inches before we see a switch to sleet and rain. Elsewhere, this is simply a cold rain.

Guidance seems to move the steady precipitation through quickly Wednesday morning, leaving us with spotty mist and drizzle into Wednesday afternoon and evening (and temperatures above freezing). We'll awake to a few clouds and somewhat balmy temps in the upper 30s Thursday. Sun will gain ground through the day, and highs recover to about 50 for a decent Thanksgiving afternoon.

We'll catch our breath Friday, and watch the weekend for another storm that tries to form offshore. Lots of uncertainty on timing, placement and intensity with this one, so stay tuned.