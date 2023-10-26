Even with variable clouds, next few days feel like summer

We're in the second day of the warm spell! We'll extend it through part of the weekend, but the showers (of course) will eventually catch up to us, too.

In the meantime, the mild temperatures of Wednesday may take a bit of a hit thanks to some clouds and a smidge of cooler air in the upper atmosphere. It should be overcome by the mild start to the day and a fairly decent supply of sun, but we in some spots we won't be as warm as Wednesday.

Tables turn Friday as the heat builds across the area again. Upper 70s are in the cards, and some spots may hit 80. We'll certainly be in the ballpark of 80 on Saturday, and even close to a record in both Boston and Worcester.

A front will cross Saturday — then stall overhead on Sunday. Along the front, showers will form and creep into the area by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures continue to fall through the 60s, and drop a little more on Monday as the rain slowly exits.

Halloween sees the chill really settle in, with highs struggling to reach 50 in most spots. We'll stay in the cool air right through the middle of the week.